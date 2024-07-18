Short Interest in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Decreases By 5.9%

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
AppTech Payments Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:APCXW opened at $0.38 on Thursday. AppTech Payments has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.
