Short Interest in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Decreases By 5.9%

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

AppTech Payments Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APCXW opened at $0.38 on Thursday. AppTech Payments has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

