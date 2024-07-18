Short Interest in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Increases By 6.4%

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,980,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the June 15th total of 9,380,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

NYSE BAM traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.36. 378,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,886. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Value Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. now owns 30,807,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,556,000 after purchasing an additional 280,098 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,562,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,372 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,486,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,028,000 after acquiring an additional 988,538 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,314,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,760,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,153,000 after acquiring an additional 186,765 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

