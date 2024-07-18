Short Interest in Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) Increases By 9.2%

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,780,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 9,870,000 shares. Approximately 17.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Canoo Stock Down 5.0 %

Canoo stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Canoo has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. The company has a market cap of $181.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.91) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canoo will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Hector M. Ruiz sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $25,483.21. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 181,513 shares in the company, valued at $422,925.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $25,508.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,771.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Hector M. Ruiz sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $25,483.21. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 181,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canoo in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $900,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Canoo by 95.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canoo by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 729,236 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOEV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Canoo in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Canoo in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Canoo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

