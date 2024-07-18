Short Interest in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Grows By 8.4%

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 186,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.0 days.

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRGX traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 118,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,427. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90. CARGO Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $33.92.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.18. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CARGO Therapeutics will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 294,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,415,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,066,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRGX. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,821,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,557,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,009,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,044,000 after purchasing an additional 854,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after buying an additional 716,868 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CARGO Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

