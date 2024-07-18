Short Interest in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Declines By 5.6%

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Daktronics

Institutional Trading of Daktronics

In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,351,946.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,351,946.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,339 shares of company stock worth $610,456 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the fourth quarter worth about $11,508,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the first quarter worth about $7,482,000. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the first quarter worth about $7,448,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,240,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,069,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daktronics Stock Performance

Shares of DAKT opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Daktronics has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $15.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

