Short Interest in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Declines By 5.6%

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Report on Daktronics
Insider Buying and Selling at Daktronics
Institutional Trading of Daktronics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the fourth quarter worth about $11,508,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the first quarter worth about $7,482,000. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the first quarter worth about $7,448,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,240,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,069,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Daktronics Stock Performance
Shares of DAKT opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Daktronics has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $15.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12.
Daktronics Company Profile
Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Daktronics
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Gold Hits New High: 3 Stocks Investors Should Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.