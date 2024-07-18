Short Interest in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC) Grows By 8.4%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 986,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Diversified Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DEC

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DEC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.78. 210,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Diversified Energy has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diversified Energy by 838.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,484,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,948 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Diversified Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,639,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Diversified Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.