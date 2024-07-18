Short Interest in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Grows By 5.6%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,670,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 12,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,651,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.71. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $189.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.86.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $2,093,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 344,526 shares of company stock worth $43,139,775 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price (down from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.74.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

