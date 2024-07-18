Short Interest in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Increases By 8.0%

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 605,300 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 560,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Enzo Biochem as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Enzo Biochem stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,675. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. Enzo Biochem has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $1.71.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.02 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 134.17% and a negative return on equity of 21.50%.

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

