Short Interest in ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA) Rises By 7.7%

ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ESH Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESHA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.47. 3,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,930. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. ESH Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Get ESH Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ESH Acquisition by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ESH Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in ESH Acquisition by 10.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESH Acquisition by 11.1% in the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ESH Acquisition by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESH Acquisition

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESH Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESH Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.