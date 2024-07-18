Short Interest in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Declines By 8.0%

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 765,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 3,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 30,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.83.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $173.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.55. Garmin has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $174.51. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

