Short Interest in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Grows By 7.4%

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CTEC traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.41. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Clean Tech ETF

Global X Clean Tech ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF ( NASDAQ:CTEC Free Report ) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 1.24% of Global X Clean Tech ETF worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

