Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Rises By 8.7%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE ASR traded down $3.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $308.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.42. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $357.90.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $438.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $5.597 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.
