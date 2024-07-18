Short Interest in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Increases By 7.7%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 730,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other HilleVax news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $92,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 776,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,898 shares of company stock valued at $193,766. Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HilleVax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Catalys Pacific LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the fourth quarter worth $21,009,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in HilleVax by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,938 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in HilleVax by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a report on Monday, July 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of HilleVax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of HilleVax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

HilleVax Stock Up 0.5 %

HLVX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,415. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. HilleVax has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $92.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts expect that HilleVax will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

