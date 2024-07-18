Short Interest in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Grows By 8.3%

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 743,900 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 687,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HMN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horace Mann Educators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HMN traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.96. The company had a trading volume of 186,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.00.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 270.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1,041.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 9.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 42,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Stories

