Short Interest in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Decreases By 7.8%

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of HYFM opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hydrofarm Holdings Group
Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile
Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.
