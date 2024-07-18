Short Interest in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Decreases By 7.8%

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of HYFM opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 288,701 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at $1,118,000. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 544,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 124,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 52,194 shares in the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

