Short Interest in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Rises By 8.0%

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 161,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in IBEX by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,139,000 after buying an additional 214,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of IBEX by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 719,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IBEX by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,972. IBEX has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $290.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. IBEX had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

