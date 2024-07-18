Short Interest in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Drops By 6.3%

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $268.71. 10,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,030. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.70. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $231.36 and a 52-week high of $331.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 28.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at about $114,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

