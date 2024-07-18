Short Interest in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Grows By 9.0%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,310,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 13,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NYSE:BA traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.53. 3,169,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,244,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.49 and a 200 day moving average of $191.50. Boeing has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 9.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

