Short Interest in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Drops By 7.8%

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,915,000 after buying an additional 1,272,290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,247,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,832,000 after buying an additional 105,799 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,821,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,583,000 after buying an additional 165,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $278,704,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,381,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,841,000 after buying an additional 18,419 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,727. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $106.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.29 and its 200-day moving average is $96.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.36%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

