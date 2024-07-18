SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

SigmaTron International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGMA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.83. 59,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,114. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a market cap of $35.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.88. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $7.89.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 23.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

