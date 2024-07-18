Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE SILA traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 878,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,988. Sila Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $26.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc is a public, non-traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Tampa, Florida, that invests in high-quality healthcare properties and data centers leased to tenants capitalizing on critical and structural economic growth drivers. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 153 real estate properties, consisting of 29 data centers and 124 healthcare properties located in 70 markets across the United States.

Featured Articles

