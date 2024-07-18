SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.450-7.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -. SL Green Realty also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.45-7.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SL Green Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.46.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SLG

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SLG stock opened at $61.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.83. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 64.45%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -36.32%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.