Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZZZ shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ZZZ opened at C$27.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$923.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.07. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$21.31 and a 1 year high of C$30.50.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.06). Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of C$209.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.0810167 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 47.98%.

About Sleep Country Canada

(Get Free Report

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.