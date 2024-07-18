SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Trading Down 2.5%

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €25.80 ($28.04) and last traded at €25.80 ($28.04). Approximately 112,398 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.46 ($28.76).

SMA Solar Technology Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $895.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.83.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

