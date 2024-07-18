Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Trading Down 1.5%

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.53 and last traded at $29.56. 6,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 8,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.02.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average is $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2329 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

