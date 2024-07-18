Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) PT Lowered to $36.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.46% from the stock’s previous close.

SQM has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.76. 626,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $2.52. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 688.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,618,000 after acquiring an additional 878,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $30,572,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,407,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,200,000 after acquiring an additional 267,005 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,992,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,387,000 after acquiring an additional 172,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,407,000 after acquiring an additional 165,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

