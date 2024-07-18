Solchat (CHAT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $8.36 Million

Solchat (CHAT) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Solchat token can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00001618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solchat has a total market cap of $8.36 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Solchat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Solchat has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Solchat alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Solchat Profile

Solchat’s genesis date was February 11th, 2024. Solchat’s total supply is 8,999,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,043,460 tokens. The official website for Solchat is www.solchat.io. Solchat’s official Twitter account is @solchatcoin.

Solchat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solchat (CHAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Solchat has a current supply of 8,999,983 with 8,043,460 in circulation. The last known price of Solchat is 1.19835762 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $3,770,032.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.solchat.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solchat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solchat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solchat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solchat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solchat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.