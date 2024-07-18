Souders Financial Advisors Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Souders Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,954,455 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.22. The stock had a trading volume of 17,654,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,541,760. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.68 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

