South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.96

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.96 and last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 7825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.82.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $515.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.59.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 11.19%. On average, analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $204,519.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,055,967 shares in the company, valued at $27,581,858.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in South Plains Financial by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in South Plains Financial by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in South Plains Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in South Plains Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in South Plains Financial by 85.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

