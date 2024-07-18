Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Trading Down 2.4%

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $109.66 and last traded at $109.93. Approximately 110,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,180,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCCO. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

Southern Copper Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.47.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.33%.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at $261,916.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $472,430 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

