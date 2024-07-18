Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 12,236 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 88,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

