SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Hits New 1-Year High at $95.61

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.61 and last traded at $95.60, with a volume of 1983151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.24.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

