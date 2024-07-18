SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 131,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 328% from the previous session’s volume of 30,692 shares.The stock last traded at $151.51 and had previously closed at $151.95.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

