SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Raised by JDM Financial Group LLC

JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 3.5% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MB Generational Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,461,000 after purchasing an additional 268,159 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 62,632 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 283,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,738 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $50.49. 2,589,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,716. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $51.27.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
