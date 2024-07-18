SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Raised by JDM Financial Group LLC

JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 3.5% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MB Generational Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,461,000 after purchasing an additional 268,159 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 62,632 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 283,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $50.49. 2,589,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,716. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $51.27.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.