SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,401,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 1,750,348 shares.The stock last traded at $45.06 and had previously closed at $45.25.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

