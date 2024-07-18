SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $124.29

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $124.29 and last traded at $124.22, with a volume of 1305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.64.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $653.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

