Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 83.25% from the company’s previous close.

Spectral AI Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:MDAI opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. Spectral AI has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectral AI

Spectral AI Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectral AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spectral AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Spectral AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Highlander Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectral AI by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 141,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectral AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

