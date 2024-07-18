Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 83.25% from the company’s previous close.
Spectral AI Trading Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ:MDAI opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. Spectral AI has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $19.50.
Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter.
Spectral AI Company Profile
Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.
