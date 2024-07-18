SSR Mining Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for SSR Mining in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

SSRM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC raised their target price on SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

SSR Mining Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SSRM opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. SSR Mining has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $230.23 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 30.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in SSR Mining by 178.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

