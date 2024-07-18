Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Lowered by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,220 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,935 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Starbucks by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $601,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.2 %

Starbucks stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,691,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,414,644. The firm has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average of $86.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

