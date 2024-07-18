Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Down 0.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Free Report) were down 0.2% during trading on Thursday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $81.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Starbucks traded as low as $73.81 and last traded at $74.92. Approximately 2,678,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 10,352,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.10.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $601,375 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Starbucks by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average of $86.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

