State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 33,093 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 988,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,093 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $88,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $731,843,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,133,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,340,000 after buying an additional 4,625,472 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,162.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,016,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,988 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,622,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 461.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,036,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,311,000 after acquiring an additional 851,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.61.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $98.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average of $89.28. The company has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

