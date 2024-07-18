State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,998 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $65,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,549.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.76.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.24. 1,664,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

