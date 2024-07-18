State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $50,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1,860.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,016,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.88.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.6 %

CCI stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.23. 1,448,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,790. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

