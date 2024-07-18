State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of IQVIA worth $51,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. Barclays cut their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.73.

Shares of IQV traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.72. The stock had a trading volume of 397,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,425. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

