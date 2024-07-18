State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 17,179 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,179 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Carrier Global worth $54,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,741. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

