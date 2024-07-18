State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 29,152 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,152 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Trane Technologies worth $83,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

TT stock traded down $9.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $326.12. 863,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,654. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $347.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.59.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.