State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 5,336 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Equinix worth $91,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 345.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 290.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 70,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,130,000 after acquiring an additional 52,371 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 370.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Equinix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.38.

Equinix Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $3.90 on Thursday, reaching $799.24. 85,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,409. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $770.21 and a 200 day moving average of $797.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 80.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.