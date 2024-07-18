State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,355 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Xylem worth $27,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Xylem by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.08. The stock had a trading volume of 462,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,979. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.14. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Xylem from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

