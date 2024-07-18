State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,315 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Illumina worth $23,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,178,513 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,531,176,000 after purchasing an additional 210,755 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,878,495 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $957,762,000 after buying an additional 302,222 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 8.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,736,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $787,725,000 after buying an additional 460,649 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2,232.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,760,000 after buying an additional 3,232,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $271,753,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $3.15 on Thursday, hitting $116.74. 843,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,035. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day moving average of $125.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.57.

View Our Latest Report on Illumina

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.