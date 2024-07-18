State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,368 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Principal Financial Group worth $25,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,990,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 35,473.1% during the 4th quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,964 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2,594.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 575,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,313,000 after purchasing an additional 554,606 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,290,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,218.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after buying an additional 231,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.86. 814,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.21 and a one year high of $88.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.84.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Further Reading

